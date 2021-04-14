What will seasons three and four of Bridgerton be about? Netflix recently announced the show had been renewed

Fans were overjoyed when Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be returning for a second season and now, the streaming giant has revealed that seasons three and four are happening, too!

While we patiently wait to have the likes of Anthony Bridgerton back on our screens, we're wondering where the story is going to go in the future episodes.

If the new seasons are to follow the same pattern as the first, then we can expect the story to be similar to that of the novels by Julia Quinn. Here's what we know so far about the story behind the third and fourth seasons…

WATCH: Bridgerton season two make major announcement

What will Bridgerton season three be about?

The third novel in the Bridgerton novel series by Julia Quinn is titled An Offer From a Gentleman: Benedict's Story, referring to the second eldest Bridgerton child who was portrayed by Luke Thompson.

The story will also introduce Sophie Beckett, a former maid, introduced as a love interest for Benedict after they meet at Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball.

The synopsis for the third novel reads: "Ever since that magical night, a radiant vision in silver has blinded Benedict to the attractions of any other – except, perhaps this alluring and oddly familiar beauty dressed in housemaid's garb whom he feels compelled to rescue from a most disagreeable situation.

"He has sworn to find and wed his mystery miss, but this breathtaking maid makes him weak with wanting her. Yet, if he offers his heart, will Benedict sacrifice his only chance for a fairy tale love?"

Seasons three and four will see the Bridgerton family return to our screens

What will Bridgerton season four be about?

Season four is one that fans are already looking forward to. The fourth novel focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, who were played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, and it seems viewers are convinced the fourth instalment in the Netflix show will follow suit.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "This is our moment," alongside a photo of the on-screen pair. A second person said: "I'm so happy we get Benedict and Colin's story!! The Duke and I was my least favorite book from the series, so if @shondarhimes made season one so freaking good, I can only imagine what seasons two to four will be like!! Fingers crossed we get five to eight as well!"

The plot for the fourth novel focuses on the two finding out each other others deepest secrets as Colin decides whether a romance with Penelope is his biggest threat or his "promise of a happy ending".

Season two recently went into production

When we can we expect new seasons of Bridgerton?

Season two of the Netflix drama recently began production, so with a stroke of luck, we can expect the new episodes towards the end of year, a year on from its debut on the streaming platform. If seasons three and four follow this pattern, then it looks like we've got Bridgerton content to look forward to well into 2023.

