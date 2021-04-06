Bridgerton stars open up about how new characters will fit into season two Four new cast members have been added to season two

Netflix's biggest show Bridgerton is set to look very different when it returns for season two without its breakout star Regé-Jean Page.

The actor, who won over fans with his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings, revealed last week that he will not be reprising his role in the upcoming episodes, just as Netflix announced a slew of new actors joining the cast.

While Liar actress Shelley Conn and newcomer Charithra Chandran will play characters from the Julia Quinn novels the show is based on, Merlin actor Rupert Young and Derry Girls' Calam Lynch are set to play two new parts created exclusively for the TV series.

Following the announcement, some of the show's supporting cast have spoken out about what changes to expect in season two and teased how the new non-book characters will be written into the show's storyline.

Sitting down with People ahead of the SAG Awards at the weekend, they revealed that the series will continue to follow the source material in season two and beyond but will also add in "twists and changes" to keep audiences on their toes.

"With all the books and the relationships in the series, I think [author] Julia Quinn has always been sort of saying the books are the starting point and the writers can have fun around it," Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, said.

Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young are two of the stars joining season two

"Yes, [season two will follow] the book in the sense that it is Anthony Bridgerton's love story," he explained. "The main structure is the book, yes, but the writers are also having fun with it, like all the other departments are.

"There are always adjustments and twists and changes, so I'm sure that will carry on."

His co-star Florence Hunt who plays youngest Bridgerton sibling Hyacinth, added that she has no doubt that series creator Chris Van Dusen "will do something amazing" with season two.

Regé-Jean will not appear in season two

Regé-Jean shared the news of his departure on his Instagram account on Friday. He told fans: "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too.

"Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

