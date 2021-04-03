Bridgerton announces new cast members following Regé-Jean Page's exit Two new stars will be joining the ton in the Netflix show's second season

Bridgerton has announced some major casting news following the sad announcement that Regé-Jean Page has decided to bow out of the series.

It has been confirmed that two new stars will be joining the cast of the Netflix series' second season - and we can't help but wonder whether one of them will replace the Duke-shaped hole left in the show.

While newcomer Charithra Chandran will play a supporting role as Edwina, the younger sister of new leading actress Simone Ashley's character Kate Sharma, actor Rupert Young is set to take on a main role in the new season.

The 42-year-old British actor, who is perhaps best known to audiences for playing Sir Leon on the BBC series Merlin, will play a character called Jack. According to Deadline, Jack is a newly-arrived member of the Ton with a connection to one of its most notable families and a Bridgerton mystery.

As fans of the novels by Julia Quinn have no doubt already worked out, his character has been created for the television series and does not appear in the books.

The new series is set to focus on eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his desire to find a wife despite being determined not to marry for love. However, he will get more than he planned for when he falls for headstrong Kate. It is not yet known how Rupert's character will fit into the storyline - or whether he will replace Regé-Jean's Simon as Daphne's new love interest.

Could there be a new love interest for Daphne?

The British-Zimbabwean star revealed that he will not be reprising his role of the Duke of Hastings in the new episodes on Friday. Sharing a snap of himself on set to Instagram, he told fans: "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off-screen too.

"Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Regé-Jean will not appear in season two

The news was also shared on the show's official social media pages with a message from Lady Whistledown read: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

