Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion The special will stream on 27 May

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion.

MORE: Fans are confused for this reason after Friends shares first look at reunion

Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May.

The star posted a small clip onto her Instagram, showing the stars walking with their backs to the camera, as a slower version of the iconic theme played.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get your first glimpse at the Friends reunion

The clip ended by saying: "The One Where They All Get Back Together," and announced its streaming date.

"It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax," Jennifer wrote. "Could we BE any more excited?"

The reunion will see all six of the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together for the first time after the show stopped airing in 2004.

The reunion will see the cast together for the first time since 2004

Fans of the iconic sitcom will be pleased at the news, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Courteney Cox teases Friends reunion: 'It was so emotional'

MORE: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

The special reunion episode will see the stars revisit the set, share behind-the-scenes footage and feature a few surprises for viewers.

HBO said in statement: "Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

David confirmed that this would be the case on The Graham Norton Show, as he said: "There's nothing scripted. We're not in character, we're all ourselves – the real people," he said.

However, he did hint that he and his co-stars may briefly be reviving their characters for one segment of the show. "There is one section of it that I don't want to give it away, but we all read something," he teased.

The reunion will premiere on 27 May

The actor's comments come after fans were given their first glimpse of Monica's restored apartment, where it's believed the reunion will take place.

Original set designer Greg Grande took to Instagram to share a photo of the perfectly recreated apartment. "Ssssh, something's happening, deja vu... coming alive once again," he captioned the snap.

We're sure we speak for many fans when we say we're so excited for this!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.