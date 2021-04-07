Anne Boleyn: first look at Jodie Turner-Smith's exciting new drama Check out the first teaser trailer

Channel 5 have released the first teaser trailer for their new three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, with Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith will be playing the famous Queen of England herself.

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson’s baby stroller has gold wings - and it’s $1700

The trailer shows Jodie dressed to the nines in a Tudor ensemble, including the historical figure's famous 'B' pearl and gold necklace, while in court. Check it out here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The first look as Jodie Turner-Smith in Anne Boleyn

The official synopsis for the upcoming show reads: "The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn will depict the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men."

Jodie is set to play Anne Boleyn

The cast also includes Game of Thrones star Mark Stanley as Henry VIII, I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu as George Boleyn, and Lola Petticrew as Henry's third wife, Jane Seymour. Speaking of the role, Jodie said: "I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history's most controversial queens to the screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, [writer Eve Hedderwick Turner's] scripts immediately captured my imagination.

MORE: Russian Doll season two: all the details about the Netflix series so far

MORE: Netflix's Run ending explained – and fans are loving the twist

"In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.