BAFTA TV nominations are here with Small Axe and The Crown leading the way See the full list of nominees here…

Fresh off the back of the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this month, the nominations for this year's TV BAFTAs have been released and the likes of Small Axe and The Crown have swept the board.

Steve McQueen's selection of films has received 15 nods including in the Mini-Series category, while Netflix's smash hit The Crown has been nominated for ten.

Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You has also notably received recognition in various categories, after many felt the writer and actor was "snubbed" at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other big TV successes from the past 12 months have been selected from the likes of Normal People and Sex Education to This Country. See the full list here...

Comedy Entertainment Programme

CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Ali Marlow - Broke & Bones, Endemol Shine Group/BBC Two

ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker, David Taylor, Murray Boland, Danielle Lux, Bill Righton - CPL Productions/Sky One

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker – Expectation, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4

THE RANGANATION Production Team – Zeppotron/BBC Two

Current Affairs

AMERICA'S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith - Fuuse Films/ITV

ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTOR’S DIARY Sasha Joelle Achilli, Dan Edge, Ella Claire Newton, Paul van Dyck, Sarah Waldron - Mongoose Pictures/BBC Two

THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES) Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, Guy Creasey, David Henshaw, Evan Williams - Hardcash Productions, Evan Williams Productions/Channel 4

THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, Sarah Yeo, Leonidas Sofogiannis, James Kleinfeld, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English

Daytime

JIMMY MCGOVERN'S MOVING ON Production Team - LA Productions/BBC One

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Production Team - Remarkable TV/BBC Two

THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge – Potato/ITV

THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY Production Team – Chwarel/Channel

Drama Series

GANGS OF LONDON Gareth Evans, Matt Flannery, Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Lucas Ochoa, Hugh Warren - Pulse Films, SISTER/Sky Atlantic

I HATE SUZIE Lucy Prebble, Billie Piper, Andrea Dewsbery, Julie Gardner, Georgi Banks-Davies, Anthony Neilson - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

SAVE ME TOO Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach - World Productions/Sky Atlantic

THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Michael Casey, Oona O’Beirn, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison - Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Entertainment Performance

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

BRADLEY WALSH Beat the Chasers – Potato/ITV

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One

DAVID MITCHELL Would I Lie to You? At Christmas – Zeppotron/BBC One

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One

ROMESH RANGANATHAN The Ranganation – Zeppotron/BBC Two

Entertainment Programme

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Pete Ogden, Tim Dean, Ben Aston, Doran Azouelos, Kerry Shaw, Chris Power - ITV Studios, Mitre Television/ITV

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

THE MASKED SINGER Daniel Nettleton, Derek McLean, Claire Horton, Marc Bassett, Simon Staffurth - Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads the way in the nominations

Factual Series

CRIME & PUNISHMENT Production Team - 72 Films/Channel 4

HOSPITAL Production Team - Label1/BBC Two

LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY Production Team - Story Films/Channel 4

ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ James Bluemel, Jo Able, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson - Keo Films/BBC Two

Features

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Production Team – Boomerang/Dave

LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas - Wall to Wall Media/ITV

MORTIMER AND WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Rob Gill, Stephanie Fyfe, Doug Bryson - Owl Power/BBC Two

THE REPAIR SHOP Production Team – Ricochet/BBC One

Female Performance in a Comedy

AIMEE LOU WOOD Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

DAISY HAGGARD Breeders – Avalon, FX Productions/Sky One

DAISY MAY COOPER This Country - BBC Studios/BBC Three

EMMA MACKEY Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam - BBC Studios/BBC Three

MAE MARTIN Feel Good - Objective Fiction, Objective Media Group Scotland/Channel 4

International

LITTLE AMERICA Lee Eisenberg, Alan Yang, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon - Apple, Universal Television/Apple TV+

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Production Team - Afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, Warner Bros., HBO/Sky Atlantic

UNORTHODOX Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, Maria Schrader - Studio Airlift, RealFilm/Netflix

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin - Public Square Films/BBC Four

Leading Actor

JOHN BOYEGA Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park /BBC One

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

PAAPA ESSIEDU I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

PAUL MESCAL Normal People - Element Pictures/BBC Three

SHAUN PARKES Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

WALEED ZUAITER Baghdad Central - Euston Films/Channel 4

Leading Actress

BILLIE PIPER I Hate Suzie - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

DAISY EDGAR-JONES Normal People - Element Pictures/BBC Three

HAYLEY SQUIRES Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

JODIE COMER Killing Eve - Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

LETITIA WRIGHT Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

MICHAELA COEL I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

The Crown also swept the board

Live Event

LIFE DRAWING LIVE! Emyr Afan, Sally Dixon, Josie d'Arby, Lachlan Goudie, Diana Ali, Nicky Philipps - Avanti Media/BBC Four

SPRINGWATCH 2020 Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Production Team - Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk Entertainment, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Male Performance in a Comedy

CHARLIE COOPER This Country - BBC Studios/BBC Three

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic -Calamity Films/Sky One

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

PAUL RITTER Friday Night Dinner - Popper Pictures, Big Talk Productions/Channel 4

REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No.9 - BBC Studios/BBC Two

Mini-Series

ADULT MATERIAL Lucy Kirkwood, Dawn Shadforth, Sara Hamill, Patrick Spence - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

I MAY DESTROY YOU Production Team - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

NORMAL PEOPLE Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Catherine Magee - Element Pictures/BBC Three

SMALL AXE Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Michael Elliott, Anita Overland - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

News Coverage

BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE Production Team -BBC News/BBC One

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY Production Team – ITN, Channel 4 News/Channel 4

NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS Production Team - BBC Newsnight/BBC Two

SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB Production Team - Sky News/Sky News

Reality & Constructed Factual

MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS David Ambler, Katie Attwood, Genevieve Welch, Anthony Crumpton - Shine TV/BBC One

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Production Team - Studio Lambert/BBC Two

THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM Production Team - Proper Content/Channel 4

THE WRITE OFFS Production Team - Shine TV/Channel 4

Scripted Comedy

GHOSTS Production Team - Monumental Television/BBC One

INSIDE NO. 9 Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales - BBC Studios/BBC Two

MAN LIKE MOBEEN Production Team - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

THIS COUNTRY Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Tom George, Simon Mayhew-Archer - BBC Studios/BBC Three

Short Form Programme

CRIPTALES Mat Fraser, Amit Sharma, Ewan Marshall, Jenny Sealey, Debbie Christie - BBC Studios/BBC Four

DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BANS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7 Rosie Baldwin, Holly Stimson, Dan Knight – Vice/Noisey

THE MAIN PART Rosie Westhoff, Jen Wakefield, Sara Huxley, Tom Payne, Jody Smith - Studio71 UK/BBC iPlayer

THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee - Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull TV

Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You picked up a number of nominations

Single Documentary

AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR Jenny Popplewell, James Marsh, Jonathan Stadlen, Simon Barker - Netflix Originals/Netflix

ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME Sian Guerra, Jeremy Lee, Wendie Ottewill, James Ross – Wonder, New Era Global Productions/BBC One

LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart - Marble Films/BBC Four

SURVIVING COVID Production Team - Sandpaper Films/Channel 4

Single Drama

ANTHONY Jimmy McGovern, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy, Terry McDonough - LA Productions/BBC One

BBW (ON THE EDGE) Ben Bickerton, Philip Trethowan, Lisa Walters, William Stefan Smith, Yolanda Mercy - BlackLight Television/Channel 4

SITTING IN LIMBO Production Team - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One

THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN Eleanor Greene, Leanne Klein, Tim Rostock, Simon Block, Michael Samuels, Alison Sterling - Wall to Wall Media, Warner Bros. ITVP Germany/BBC Two

Soap & Continuing Drama

CASUALTY Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson - BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV

EASTENDERS Jon Sen, Kate Oates, Sharon Batten, Liza Mellody - BBC Studios/BBC One

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Hannah Sowden, Josie Day, Gary Sewell, Colette Chard - Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Specialist Factual

EXTINCTION: THE FACTS Serena Davies, Helen Thomas, Stephen Moore, Charlotte Lathane - BBC Studios/BBC One

PUTIN: A RUSSIAN SPY STORY James Rogan, Nick Green, Paul Mitchell, Adam Finch - Rogan Productions/Channel 4

THE RISE OF THE MURDOCH DYNASTY David Glover, Cate Hall, Jamie Roberts, Owen Phillips, Justin Badger, Sam Santana - 72 Films/BBC Two

THE SURGEON’S CUT James Newton, James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen - BBC Studios/Netflix

Sport

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Production Team - Sky Sports F1/Sky Sports Formula 1

ENGLAND V FRANCE: THE FINAL OF AUTUMN NATIONS CUP Production Team - Sunset+Vine/Amazon Prime Video

ENGLAND V WEST INDIES TEST CRICKET Production Team - Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket

LONDON MARATHON 2020 Alastair McIntyre, Micky Payne, Matthew Griffiths, Adam Duncan – BBC Sport/BBC One

Netflix's Sex Education received six nods

Supporting Actor

KUNAL NAYYAR Criminal: UK

MALACHI KIRBY Small Axe

MICHAEL SHEEN Quiz

MICHEAL WARD Small Axe - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

RUPERT EVERETT Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

TOBIAS MENZIES The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

Supporting Actress

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown - Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

LEILA FARZAD I Hate Suzie - Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

RAKIE AYOLA Anthony - LA Productions/BBC One

SIENA KELLY Adult Material - Fifty Fathoms Productions/Channel 4

SOPHIE OKONEDO Criminal: UK - Idiotlamp Productions/Netflix

WERUCHE OPIA I May Destroy You - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment

BRIDGERTON Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests

EASTENDERS Gray kills Chantelle

GOGGLEBOX Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference

NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave

THE MANDALORIAN Luke Skywalker arrives

