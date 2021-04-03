Friends star reveals reunion may see actors back in character Could we BE more excited?

David Schwimmer has confirmed that the long-awaited Friends reunion will finally shoot next week.

The one-off episode has been pushed back multiple times from its original planned broadcast date of May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, David revealed: "We're going to be shooting a Friends reunion next week so I'm hopping on a plane this afternoon. I'm gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years."

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry reunite with their Friends co-stars

The actor, who starred in the beloved sitcom which ran for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004, also answered one of the biggest questions fans have about the reunion.

Instead of being in character as three-time divorcee Ross, he - along with the rest of the cast - will be appearing as themselves in the TV special.

"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character, we're all ourselves – the real people," he said.

David teased some of the details of the reunion on The Graham Norton Show

However, he did hint that he and his co-stars may briefly be reviving their characters for one segment of the show. "There is one section of it that I don't want to give it away, but we all read something," he teased.

The programme will mark the first time since the show ended in 2004 that all six of the stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David, have appeared in front of cameras together.

The actor's comments come after fans were given their first glimpse of Monica's restored apartment, where it's believed the reunion will take place.

Monica's apartment has been recreated for the one-off special

Original set designer Greg Grande took to Instagram to share a photo of the perfectly recreated apartment. "Ssssh, something's happening, deja vu... coming alive once again," he captioned the snap.

