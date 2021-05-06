Courteney Cox teases Friends reunion: 'It was so emotional' The actor also hinted there are plenty of surprises in store for fans…

It's safe to say that the upcoming Friends reunion has been a long time coming and now star of the show, Courteney Cox, has teased that the one-off special was "so emotional" for the cast to film.

Chatting to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show this week, the actor, who played Monica throughout its ten-year run, explained what it was like to be reunited with the rest of the five Friends.

Ellen asked the star: "So you finished the taping with the Friends reunion a couple of weeks ago, it was supposed to happen right when Covid hit... it must have been so fun for all of you to get back together?"

Courteney responded: "It was unbelievable and so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us, in like, 15 or 17 years?"

She added: "I have the worst memory [so] everything came up that I forgot about. It was great, we had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic."

The star will be joined by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for the special which is set to land on HBO Max at some point this year.

The reunion is due out this year on HBO Max

Last month, the official Friends Instagram account shared an image from the set announcing that filming had finished. The photo showed the Stage 24 setting with Friends: The Reunion, adorned across it in the show's iconic font, complete with spotlights and the caption: "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."

However, the post sparked some confusion over what the reunion would consist of – leaving some to speculate that the six actors were filming a one-off episode in character. However, this has since been clarified by HBO.

The network has said in statement: "In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

