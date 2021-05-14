Dragons' Den introduces youngest ever investor for new series Steven Bartlett is just 28 years old and is already a millionaire

Dragons' Den is set to welcome its youngest investor in the show's history this year as Steven Bartlett has been named the show's newest Dragon.

The 28-year-old will join the likes of Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden for the next series of the long-running BBC programme.

It comes after Tej Lalvani announced he would be leaving the series after four years back in January.

Steven is the founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain, which he set up at the age of 22 from his bedroom in Manchester after dropping out of university. He left the business in 2020 to pursue other investment opportunities, and today the company is currently valued at over £300m.

He is also a best-selling author; his debut book, Happy Sexy Millionaire, was published earlier this year and climbed to the top of the non-fiction charts. Elsewhere, he hosts the popular podcast, The Diary of a CEO and has been named on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Steven is only 28 and already a millionaire

Speaking to the BBC about the exciting new role, Steven said: "I've been watching Dragons' Den since I was 12 years old - it was my first window into the real world of business and investing."

He added that becoming a Dragon is "a tremendous honour" and hopes to represent a new generation of "inspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps".

He will join Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies on the show's 19th series, which will commence filming later this year. Since the show launched in 2005, the Dragons have invested millions of pounds into the businesses of hopeful entrepreneurs.

