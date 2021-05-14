Fans left in tears after watching Leigh-Anne Pinnock's 'heartfelt' new documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power aired on BBC Three on Thursday

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock's "inspiring" new documentary, Race, Pop & Power, aired on Thursday evening on BBC Three, and it seems it was an emotional watch for viewers at home.

The one-off documentary saw the singer open up about her experience of racism and colourism within the music industry throughout her ten-plus year career.

Many took to social media to heap praise on eigh-Anne for her courage to speak out on the issues, as well as expressing their sadness watching the singer become emotional.

One person said: "I'm so sad she feels this way. I hope this documentary gave her some closure. And I hope people will educate people." Another echoed this, writing: "I really enjoyed watching this, thought provoking. Leigh-Anne did really well. Everyone was so brave to share their experiences."

A third was moved to tears watching the BBC Three documentary, writing on Twitter: "I'm in tears such a deep gritty insightful inspiring documentary on racism bless Leigh-Anne Pinnock #BeyondWords heartfelt and powerful."

The singer received huge praise for her inspiring new documentary

Meanwhile a fourth added: "Leigh Anne's documentary is so freaking inspiring wow had me in tears she deserves so much I really hope she sees a different in the work environment I have so much love and respect for her #RacePopAndPower #LeighAnnePinnock @LittleMix."

Before the documentary aired, the singer, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, explained how she always felt less "popular" than her Little Mix bandmates because of her race, and how she was compelled to use her platform to engage in the important discussion.

"I feel like I'm in a unique position," she told the BBC. "Being a black girl in the pop industry with a predominantly white fanbase, I do feel like I have a responsibility to speak out. I can use my voice to try to do something."

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power is available on BBC Three on the iPlayer now.

