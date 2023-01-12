Dragons' Den: 6 most successful businesses from the show The Dragons have invested millions over the years

We love sitting down to watch new episodes of Dragons' Den, which has recently returned to screens with a new series - and line-up of fearsome investors ready to part with their cash.

Collectively, the Dragons have invested millions of pounds into the businesses of hopeful entrepreneurs who have dared to enter the den across the show's 16-year history. But which ones actually took off? Keep reading for five success stories from the show…

WATCH: Former Dragon Duncan Bannatyne's proposal details revealed

Loading the player...

Reggae Reggae Sauce

Reggae singer and chef Levi Roots appeared on the show in 2007 and pitched the Dragons his spicy Reggae Reggae Sauce. While Duncan Bannatyne dismissed the idea, Levi managed to secure the support of both Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh, who together invested £50,000 for an impressive 40% stake in his business.

Reggae Reggae Sauce can now be found in all major supermarkets

These days, Levi is a published cookbook author and has his own reggae show on BBC Radio 2. You can find his sauces stocked in all major UK supermarkets, and according to Sainsbury's, it even outsells Heinz Tomato Ketchup!

MORE: Dragons Den star shares shocking reason why so many investments fall through

READ: Dragons' Den: How Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and more made their fortunes

Craft Gin Club and Bubble Club

Back in 2016, Jon Hulme and John Burke did what few have done before them and received offers from all five of the Dragons for their idea of a wine and gin subscription service.

The founders of Craft Gin Club appeared on the show in 2016

However, the decision of who to go with was an easy one for the founders after Sarah Willingham revealed she was already a customer! They accepted her offer of £75,000 in exchange for 12.5% share in the business - and business has been booming since.

Magic Whiteboard

Husband and wife duo Neil and Laura Westwood entered the den with a winning idea back in 2008.

Magic Whiteboard is now a classroom and office staple

Though Peter Jones thought their invention of a portable whiteboard was "ridiculous", they managed to walk away with a £100,000 investment from Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis, the latter of whom put the product into 237 of his Ryman office stationery stores. The product is now a classroom and office staple and sold globally.

Wonderbly

Dads turned entrepreneurs Asi Sharabi, David Cadji-Newby, Tal Oron, and Pedro Serapicos wowed the judges in 2014 when they pitched their personalised children's books' business idea.

Wonderbly has sold over two million books worldwide

Originally called Lost My Name, Wonderbly secured a £100,000 investment from Dragon and fellow dad Piers Linney who walked away with a 4% stake in the company. The company has gone on to sell more than two million books worldwide, with Dragon Piers branding it "the most successful business to have ever passed through the Den's walls".

Skinny Tan

Although at-home self-tanners are nothing new, Kate Cotton and Louise Ferguson got the attention of five dragons when they entered the den with their product Skinny Tan. After revealing that they had made more than £600,000 after just one year, Kelly Hoppen and Piers Linney matched the amount for a 10% stake in the business.

Skinny Tan is another Dragons' Den success story

While the brand was sold for an undisclosed sum in June 2015 to InnovaDerma, both co-founders remain shareholders and Skinny Tan has gone on to make millions all over the world.

ChocBox

Entering the Den with an air of confidence, in 2007 Peter Moule secured a £150,000 investment from Duncan Bannatyne and James Caan after he pitched his simple yet genius invention – the ChocBox.

The ChocBox scored a sales deal of £25million within three months of appearing on Dragons' Den

A plastic case that allows electrical wires to be stored safely and securely, after granting the two Dragons’ a 36% stake between them, ChocBox then scored a sales deal worth £25million. Just three months after he set foot in the Den, the partnership had made Peter a millionaire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.