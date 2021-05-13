Charlotte Ritchie reveals fear in joining daring new show The former Call the Midwife star has a new gig

Charlotte Ritchie is perhaps best-known for her many credits in popular shows like Call the Midwife, Feel Good and Ghosts, but the TV star has been enjoying a new venture in recent weeks on the eleventh series of Channel 4 gaming show, Taskmaster.

However, the actor, who was a regular face on Call the Midwife for series four to seven, did admit that before joining the daring show, she felt intimidated joining the regular line-up of comedians like Greg Davies and Lee Mack.

WATCH: Taskmaster returns for series 11 - official trailer

Speaking to British Comedy Guide, Charlotte explained: "I was really nervous all the way through all of the tasks. I find being creative or entertaining on demand impossible."

She added: "[The comedians'] job is being funny by themselves and the only time I've ever been funny is if someone else has written something good for me to put in my mouth. Without that I'm an empty vessel that needs to be filled with genius.

"I was intimidated but also I'm in good company. It's pretty great to be around those people whose brains work as fast as that."

The new series of Taskmaster has gone down a hit with fans and even enjoyed a rise in popularity thanks to its move from the Dave channel to Channel 4. The gameshow is hosted by stand-up comic and The Inbetweeners actor Greg Davies and comedian Alex Horne - and it never fails to leave us in hysterics.

Charlotte Ritchie in series 11 of Taskmaster

Taskmaster has seen some of the best of British stand-up appear throughout its 11 series, including the likes of Daisy May Cooper, Asim Chaudhry and Katherine Ryan, who have all taken part in hilarious challenges.

As well as the task element of the programme, the stars usually film in front of a studio audience as they take a look back at each celebrity's challenge. However, in Covid times, this hasn't been able to happen – the studio has seen no audience and distanced guests and crew.

Greg Davies told the Radio Times earlier this year what the new setup was like: "For me personally, I liked that it was more intimate. And we were really drilling into their responses in more detail because there wasn't any part of your brain that was on entertaining the 200 people in the studio, so I rather liked it."

