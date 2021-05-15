Who is National Trust Unlocked presenter George Clarke married to? The architect is fronting the show, George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked

If you're a fan of George Clarke then you're in luck! The presenter and architect's new show, George Clarke's National Trust, airs on Saturday, where the star will be exploring some of the UK's most impressive historic sites.

Although he's a regular face on TV, George prefers to keep out of the spotlight when it comes to his personal life. The TV presenter and architect has three children and has been married twice – here's all you need to know about his family…

George Clarke's first wife and children

George, 46, was married his ex-wife Catriona for a number of years before they called it quits in 2013. The marriage was reported to have broken down after their busy work schedules.

The presenter has three children

In a statement released at the time, George explained: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce." While the couple were married, they welcomed three children together: Georgie, Emilio and Iona. Occasionally, George shares pictures of his children on Instagram.

The presenter shares Georgie, Emilio and Iona with his ex-wife

George Clarke's second wife

George married his next wife, Katie, in September 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza. Katie works as a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry. The happy couple live with George's children in their West London home.

George often posts pictures of his children on social media

George Clarke's career

After leaving school at 16, George began working for architects which sparked his interest in working in the field. He then went onto study further and gain qualifications in building and construction and eventually a degree in architecture.

George went on to launch his own company before he landed TV work on Channel 5's Build A New Life in the Country. He then went on to front a number of other shows including The Restoration Man, The Home Show and more, before starting George Clarke's Amazing Spaces in 2012.

