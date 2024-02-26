George Clarke's Notting Hill home was his very own remarkable renovation project

George Clarke is no stranger to a fixer-upper, having lent his DIY expertise to thousands of hopeful homeowners on programmes such as The Home Show, The Restoration Man and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces over the years.

Ready to take on a new era of property projects, the architect has once again returned to our screens, as Channel 4 premiers a third season of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock George Clarke at his home in West London

The Sunderland native is an expert in breathing new life into unused and unloved buildings, transforming local landmarks and creating unique family homes. And away from the cameras, the renovation pro has spent years putting his mark on a stunning Edwardian property in Notting Hill.

© Instagram The Channel 4 star lives in Notting Hill, London

George prefers to keep his London home, shared with his wife Katie and three children from his first marriage, Emilio, George and Iona, largely out of the spotlight.

Over the years, he's shared a handful of glimpses at his stunning property on Instagram, keep scrolling to take a peek inside…

Inside George Clarke's Notting Hill property

George purchased a 1910-built Edwardian property in London's upscale Notting Hill back in 2015; one of the city's most desirable boroughs that has previously played host to Elton John, Simon Cowell and Stella McCartney.

© Instagram George shared a photo of his dog lounging on the sofa

True to character, the TV architect reportedly ripped out the interior of the home, gutting the property and rebuilding a lavish modern abode in its place.

© Instagram George purchased an Edwardian propertyin 2015, and renovated himself

While George is said to have kept much of the home's original charm, it only makes sense that the professional property developer gave himself a project.

© Instagram George once shared a glimpse inside his chic living room, which features lavish indoor cladding and a built-in flat screen TV

Doting dad George is clearly keen to get his children involved in building and architecture. During 2020 the father-of-three posted a series of images on his Instagram of his sons building a shed during lockdown.

© Instagram George got the whole family involved in his lockdown renovation project

He told Andi Peters on ITV’s Lorraine: "I've almost thrown them in at the deep end to be honest with you. I think the sooner you get your kids building and doing stuff, the better."

© Instagram George's sons got to work during lockdown by building a DIY shed

He added: "I think the sooner you teach them the safer it is, getting them to learn how to use tools in a really safe way and hammers and power tools and stuff like that, the earlier they start the better.

© Instagram George is a proud father of three

"So they got to work on the garden shed which was fantastic."

George Clarke's family

George was married to his first wife Catriona for a number of years before they split in 2013. At the time, the presenter said in a statement: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce."

© Instagram George's home is said to still have many of its orginal Edwardian features

George has since found love again with his second wife, Katie. The two tied the knot in September 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza. Katie works as a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry.

The TV presenter shares three children with his first wife and is incredibly proud of his children. The star often shares photographs of Emilio, George and Iona on Instagram.

"Being a Dad is the best job in the world. Thanks GG, IOBI and Mili for making it so awesome. I love you so much," he previously penned on Father's Day.