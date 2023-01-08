The Great Pottery Throw Down: Keith Brymer Jones's sweet family life revealed The pottery star is currently renovating his new home in North Wales

The Great Pottery Throw Down is returning to Channel 4, and so is British potter Keith Brymer Jones. Resuming his judging duties, the celebrated ceramics designer has headed to Gladstone Pottery Museum in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent for the new series, but how does he spend his time away from the spotlight? Here's what we know about Keith Brymer Jones's sweet family life.

Is Keith Brymer Jones married? Who is his wife?

Keith Brymer Jones is married to actress, Marj Hogarth. She has previously starred in M.I.High, Still Game and The Karen Dunbar Show.

Keith and his wife Marj took to Instagram with a sweet Christmas message

A woman of many talents, Marj also runs her own business – Hook and Hatchet – which produces contemporary and sustainable bags. According to the brand's website, it was the 2020 lockdown that reignited Marj's "passion for designing and making."

While the couple is relatively private, Keith occasionally takes to Instagram with snippets of their life together. Back in December 2022, he shared a video of himself and Marj, as they wished fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The couple have been busy renovating an old chapel in North Wales to live and work in

Embarking on an exciting new project, the design duo previously resided in Margate before buying an old chapel in North Wales to live and work in. Talking to This is Money, Keith revealed their plans for the space:

"It's about 9,500 square feet and has pigeons living in it at the moment – it's been deserted for about ten years. We're planning to do lots of weird and wonderful things inside once we renovate it, such as having trees growing indoors."

Keith has been taking to Instagram to update his followers on the chapel's progress.

Does Keith Brymer Jones have children?

Yes, Keith Brymer Jones has a son called Ned, from a previous marriage.

While The Great Pottery Throw Down star rarely posts about his son, in 2014 he posted a heartwarming photo of a cherub sculpture given to him by Ned. The caption read: "My beautiful son gave me this to protect me when I'm away........... I'm almost emotional! What a lovely chap."

