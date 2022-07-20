George Clarke posts incredible throwback photo to childhood

George Clarke wowed his followers when he posted an incredible photo from his childhood. Taking to Instagram back in 2020, the Remarkable Renovations presenter, 48, shared a snap of himself sketching in his grandparent's garden – proving his eye for design clearly started from a young age.

The architect captioned the snap: "Me sketching my Nanna + Grandpa's house in Sunderland (as well as many other things and bit of crayola colouring in!) when I was around seven years old.

"I was obsessed with drawing and buildings from such a young age. For me architecture isn't a job... it's a way of life and I love it. #architecture #drawing #beauty."

George's followers clearly loved the throwback. One person wrote in the comments: "Absolutely love this photo and the story that goes with it. Great talking troglodytes with you the other day... looking forward to your new series on Sunday."

George Clarke shared this sweet photo with his Instagram followers

A second person said: "Canny man, you look like you're really studying it," while a third gushed: "That's so lovely, it was clearly your destiny and what an incredible job you do."

George is currently appearing in a new series of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, which sees the presenter travel the country to meet brave people giving unloved buildings a new lease of life, transforming local landmarks into special family homes that celebrate their history.

George is currently hosting a new series of Remarkable Renovations

As for George's own home, he lives in a stylish London property along with his wife and three children. The TV star likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight but has previously revealed his desire to get his children involved in architecture and DIY, too.

He told Lorraine Kelly on her show back in 2020: "I've almost thrown them in at the deep end to be honest with you. I think the sooner you get your kids building and doing stuff, the better."

