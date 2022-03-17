Meet Perfect House, Secret Location star Steve Jones' wife The presenter's wife is also in the public eye

TV presenter Steve Jones is hosting Channel 4's new house hunting programme, Perfect House, Secret Location, in which he helps families find their dream home without revealing the location.

The 44-year-old Welshman has hosted an array of reality shows, including The X Factor USA, Sky's Guinness World Records Smashed and ITV's live music special, A Night with Beyoncé. But did you know, his wife is also in the public eye?

Who is Steve Jones' wife?

Steve Jones is married to Phylicia Jackson-Jones, a Las Vegas-born recipe developer, food photographer and blogger. She has written healthy recipes for Waitrose Weekend magazine since 2015 and often shares photos of her culinary creations with her 2,641 Instagram followers.

Steve and Phylicia met while the TV presenter was living in LA, presumably filming for The X Factor USA. Speaking to RadioTimes.com back in 2015, he revealed that they were first acquainted with each other at a mutual friend's birthday party.

The couple tied the knot in 2014

"I asked her on a date and here we are, married," he explained. "It was very traditional in that sense… she always said to me that I was a little bit cold, because I was talking to one of my friends about a serious subject, and I wanted to finish the chat first rather than go, 'excuse me, there's a woman over there!'"

The pair tied the knot in October 2014 in a low-key ceremony at the Mayfair Library, holding a reception near Tower Bridge. The couple do not share any children but own two dogs and reside in Bray, Berkshire.

The couple share two dogs

Before working as a recipe developer, Phylicia made a living as a model and appeared in print campaigns and TV commercials for Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, Apple and Levis.

In 2013, the 36-year-old relocated to London with Steve.

Phylicia writes for Waitrose Weekend magazine

The Perfect House presenter often gushes about his wife on Instagram. Last year he wrote a sweet tribute to Phylicia: "My girl has been writing recipes for @waitroseandpartners for a while but tomorrow’s Waitrose Weekend paper will contain her first feature piece. I couldn’t be more proud. She’s the reason I’m so happy and the reason why you can’t see my stomach muscles anymore. Give her a follow for foodie inspiration and a good dribble @the_modern_mrs."

Perfect House, Secret Location debuts on Thursday 17 March at 8pm on Channel 4.

