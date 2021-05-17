Who is Irita Marriott? Meet the Antiques Road Trip newest expert here Irita is new to the BBC show

The Antiques Road Trip has many a familiar face making up their team of experts who, along with members of the public and the odd celebrity, embark on epic road trips to find rare and amazing items.

And now, the BBC daytime show has a new recruit. Irita Marriott is set to make her debut on the programme on Monday alongside antiques dealer, Timothy Medhurst for a journey round Lincolnshire. Ahead of meeting Irita on screen, get to know the antiques expert below…

Irita Marriott's bio

Irita is an antiques expert and dealer who runs her own business, Irita Marriott Antiques. According to her website, Irita has been in the industry for the past eight years, so she has plenty of experience to bring to the beloved show.

As well as working hard in her career, the dealer is a proud wife and mum to "two lovely sons". Irita was born in Latvia, but moved to the UK in her early 20s and built up a successful career that is clearly going from strength to strength.

The Antiques Road Trip welcomes its new expert, Irita Marriott

Irita Marriott's career

For almost a decade, Irita has been working in the antiques and dealing industry. She previously worked as a cataloguer and a valuer in a leading auction house based in Derbyshire. Now, she deals the precious and beautiful items full time and sources the gems from her enjoyment of traveling Europe.

Irita Marriott's work on Antiques Road Trip

Over the weekend, it was announced that Irita would be making her first appearance on Antiques Road Trip. Irita was clearly thrilled to be joining the show and took to her Instagram to share an image of her on set. "I am very proud and delighted to finally officially announce being part of BBC Antiques Road Trip team!", she wrote in the caption.

Her followers were equally overjoyed with the news. One person said: "Stop it I'm too excited! You're amazing, you look amazing." Another wrote: "Congratulations I'm sure that you will be brilliant and I hope you can do one with Christina."

