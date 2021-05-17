Endeavour creator Russell Lewis reveals season eight release date It's much sooner than you might think!

The creator of the hit show Endeavour, Russell Lewis, has opened up about when season eight of the much-loved drama will be released - and it's sooner than we had expected!

In a chat with Radio Times, Russell revealed that if all goes to plan, the series will be out later in 2021. He said: "Ideally it would be lovely if it went out this year". Adding: "The delay has purely been so far in terms of production, so… our timeline survives, fingers crossed... It’s a matter for the network for when they want to schedule it."

He added: "The audience is terribly keen to see it. I don’t say that in any kind of grand way, it’s just… they write and say, ‘We’re desperate to see what’s happening with Endeavour.' As are we. It’s our pleasure really to get back to it, and resume duties for Oxford’s finest."

The show resumed filming back in April after being forced to wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ITV has already released info on what to expect from the new series, with the synopsis reading: "Opening the series in 1971, a death threat to Oxford Wanderers' star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home."

Endeavour will return (hopefully) in 2021

Russell added: "After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty. If anything, the delay has made us all determined to make series eight everything it can be."

