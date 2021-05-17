The Antiques Roadshow often provides moving moments and the latest offering was no different. The BBC show, which was located near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire during Sunday evening's episode, proved to be emotional for one guest taking part.

The participant had brought along a Rolex watch belonging to his late father to be valued by Roadshow expert Richard Price. The guest explained: "It was my dad's watch. He bought it for himself in 1972 when I was seven. Me, my mum, my dad and my brother went to Birmingham to buy it."

WATCH: Guest overcome with emotion following suprising valuation

He added: "My dad passed away in October, and he gave it to me a couple of months before he passed away. It means absolutely everything to me, it's a part of my dad. It's a very, very special watch and it will be forever."

After Richard studied the watch further, the expert was delighted to see it came with two original Rolex straps and then revealed the incredible value to the owner. "Fantastic to have those two straps and on their own, they're worth a chunk of money anyway," the expert began.

"Submariner, one of a ten-year production with a mark four dial, with the receipt, and the straps, and I hope you guys are going to be really, really pleased with this. It's going to be around the £20,000 mark."

Fiona Bruce fronts the BBC show

Clearly shocked by the valuation, the owner became overwhelmed with emotion and was brought to tears on screen. He later added: "My dad loved this programme and he would have been very proud to see it on here.

"But he wouldn't have cared what it was worth really it was his watch and he would have liked the idea that it was worth some money but it would have meant nothing, he would have given it to me or my brother."

Viewers at home were equally moved by the story. One person tweeted: "The chap with his Dad's Rolex got me too #antiquesroadshow," followed by a crying-face emoji. Another said: "Know how he feels. I lost my late father's Omega watch when I was mugged in Edinburgh. Broke my heart #antiquesroadshow."

