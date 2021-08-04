Antiques Road Trip's David Harper wants refund on daughter's school fees for surprising reason The Antiques Road Trip star was not happy!

As an antiques expert, David Harper certainly knows the value of things which is why in 2019, when the BBC presenter's daughter got her old school motto tattooed on her chest, he made an unusual request.

Antiques Road Trip star David, 52, and his wife paid for their daughter Henrietta to attend the Barnard Castle School in County Durham. After leaving school at 18, Hetti went on to form a rock band and developed an appetite for tattoos and piercings.

After discovering that Henrietta - or Hetti as she now goes by - got the school's Latin motto permanently inked on her, he requested that the prestigious institution refund the tuition fees he paid on the basis that it constitutes as free advertising.

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's David Harper and daughter Hetti talk tattoos on Good Morning Britain

The tattoo reads "Parvis imbutus tentabis grandia tutus", which means, "Once you have accomplished small things, you may attempt great ones safely". After initially fuming about the tattoo, David jokingly took to Twitter to try and strike a deal.

Alongside a close-up picture of the tattoo, he wrote: "Dear @barney_school. Here's my daughter Hetti Harper.

"Classically trained by your music dept and she was also your head of choir. She's now becoming a rock star and she's tattooed the Barney school motto across her chest! Any chance of a school fees refund for advertising? Thanks."

David isn't best pleased with his daughter's tattoos

In an interview with The Daily Mail, David opened up about his reaction to seeing his daughter's new tattoo for the first time. "It was just a bit of a shock to me and her mother!" he said. "After I freaked out at the sight of the tattoo, I was furious that after all the money I'd spent on her education, I really didn't expect her to end up being a free walking advert for the school."

He added that while he disapproves of his daughter's choice to ink herself, he can't do anything to stop her as "she's now an adult, living independently in London". As well as the school motto, Hetti has more than 30 tattoos and several piercings.

Hetti is David and his wife Wendy's only child. The couple, who wed in 1997, split their time between their two homes in London and the market town of Barnard Castle in County Durham.

