Our Yorkshire Farm estate has royal connections - details Find out more about the history of the estate

We adore watching Our Yorkshire Farm, the charming Channel 5 show which follows Amanda and Clive Owen and their nine children during the ins and outs of their days working at Ravenseat Farm - but did you know that there are royal connections to the picturesque Yorkshire land?

According to the Yorkshire Examiner, while the Owens family own their farm, the estate as a whole belongs to the billionaire Robert Miller, father of the Miller sisters AKA the Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Princess Alexandra von Furstenberg and Pia Getty.

Marie-Chantal tied the knot with the Crown Prince of Greece in 1995, while her youngster sister Alexandra married Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg in the same year. The pair subsequently split in 2002. Meanwhile, Pia is the spokesperson for makeup brand Sephora as well as the ex-wife of Getty Oil heir Christopher Getty.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her husband Pavlos

Clive and Amanda have lived on the farm for decades and share nine children: Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Anna, six, Clemmy, five, and the youngest, Nancy, three. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media, and the group recently announced the show's return together on Instagram.

Speaking about her parenting style to Radio Times, Amanda previously said: "The snowflake generation, they can't do anything. They don't know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It's our fault as parents.

"If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect? I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is. I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them."

