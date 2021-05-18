Noughts and Crosses is officially returning for season two - details Did you watch season one of the hit BBC show?

After a hugely successful first season, it has been confirmed that Noughts and Crosses will be back for a second season - and viewers are delighted!

MORE: Noughts + Crosses: the real story behind the book and show

The hit show follows the forbidden love story of Callum and Sephy, a 'Nought' and a 'Cross' who fall in love. The synopsis for season two reads: "Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will return as Callum and Sephy, now desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy's 'kidnap' and the devastating events of series one."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch Noughts and Crosses season two?

Speaking about the exciting news, the author of the bestselling novels, Malorie Blackman, said: "I am delighted that Noughts + Crosses is returning for a second series. So many people have asked me, ’So what happens next?’. Now they will find out! Having read the scripts, I think I can safely say that even those familiar with the Noughts & Crosses series of books will find surprises, suspense and so much to savour."

The show will be back for a second season

Masali, who plays Sephy, said: "The journey continues! I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew." Jack, who plays Callum, added: "I’m buzzing to be returning as Callum in the next series of Noughts + Crosses. The show means a lot to me and it’s an honour to have brought Malorie Blackman’s creation to life on screen. Here’s to the continuation of a story we hold very close to our hearts. Looking forward to getting the team back together!"

MORE: Fans delighted by long-awaited first episode of Noughts and Crosses

MORE: Noughts + Crosses: All you need to know about the TV book adaptation

Discussing the exciting news, one person wrote: "Brilliant! I loved the first one." Another added: "Yes!! One of my favourite dramas from the last few years." A third person added: "Hooray!"

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Malorie Blackman

Speaking about the upcoming season, the executive producer for BBC Drama, Ben Irving, said: "It was a joy and an honour to see this exceptional team bring Malorie Blackman’s iconic, thought-provoking and exhilarating world to life on screen. We’re thrilled they are reuniting for the return of Noughts + Crosses to BBC One and iPlayer.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.