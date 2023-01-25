Amanda Owen is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to her popular show Our Yorkshire Farm. Now, the Yorkshire Shepherdess is back for a new programme on Channel 4 titled Amanda Owen's Farming Lives.

The new series follows the presenter as she gets stuck into daily life on some of the "most extraordinary farms" in the UK. Amanda will "explore the pressures facing the modern farmer and the sheer passion that keeps them going".

But when Amanda isn't working on her TV documentaries, she's kept more than busy at home with her family. So who is in the Owen brood? Keep reading for all you need to know.

Who are Amanda Owen's children?

Amanda has nine children. In descending order of age, they are, Raven, the eldest, who is currently at university, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, to the youngest, Nancy. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media, and her son, Reuben, even began starring in his own show, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm alongside his dad, Clive.

Amanda and Clive are parents to nine children

Who is Amanda Owen's husband, Clive?

Amanda Owen is married to Clive, however, the pair announced at the end of 2022 that they had parted ways. In a joint statement, they said it was a "difficult decision" for them to make, but that it was the right one.

Despite no longer being a couple, Amanda assured that the family continues to do what needs to be done at the farm.

Amanda and Clive announced their separation in 2022

Chatting to The Times, she explained: "People assume that because I'm separated from my husband, Clive, things are harder, but in fact, it's the opposite.

"We have two farms that are basically next door to each other, so it's close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space. Whatever our personal situation, there's a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen."

