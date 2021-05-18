Antiques Road Trip is adored by daytime TV viewers for its light-hearted entertainment and fascinating finds. And it seems that the latest episodes have gone down a treat with viewers thanks to a brand new face joining the team.

Antiques pro and dealer Irita Marriott is the newest expert to join the BBC show and her debut episode on Monday received high praise from fans. After Irita took to social media after the show to thanks fans for watching, many commented on how brilliant she was.

One person said on Instagram: "Really enjoyed today's episode, you're a natural on camera and so knowledgeable - loved the info on trios - I didn't know that!" Another wrote: "I love the first one brilliant!!! Can't wait for tomorrow's episode."

A third was equally impressed, commenting: "Great start Irita Marriott, you're a breath of fresh air", as a fourth said: "Loved watching you today hopefully it's one of many, many more."

Irita will make another appearance on the factual programme on Tuesday on BBC Two. She wrote on Twitter: "Did you enjoy my first ever outing on Antiques Road trip last night? Tune in today at 16:30 BBC 1 to see what happens next…"

Irita shared this image on Instagram after her first show

Irita is an antiques expert and dealer who runs her own business, Irita Marriott Antiques. According to her website, Irita has been in the industry for the past eight years, so she has plenty of experience to bring to the beloved show.

As well as working hard in her career, the dealer is a proud wife and mum to "two lovely sons". Irita was born in Latvia, but moved to the UK in her early 20s and built up a successful career that is clearly going from strength to strength.

She previously worked as a cataloguer and a valuer in a leading auction house based in Derbyshire. Now, she deals the precious and beautiful items full time.

