Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Who is Russell Grant's partner?

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has been a familiar face on screens for many years now, since first shooting to fame in the 1980s. But who is the astrologer and TV personality's partner? Find out here…

It is not known whether Russell Grant is married, but he has been with partner Doug Beaumont for nearly 50 years. The two work very closely together as Doug works as Russell's official manager and takes care of his website.

Before he shot to fame as a celebrity astrologer, Russell tried his hand at acting and performed in a variety of productions including Tom Brown's Schooldays alongside entertainer Keith Chegwin.

It was during a stint at Blackpool's theatre that Russell met Doug who was working as a stagehand behind-the-scenes. The pair were both 21 at the time and have been together ever since.

Making a rare comment to the Observer about his partner in 2006, Russell said: "We have a lot of Jupiter in the marital segment of our charts. We have a laugh. And he's lovely, Doug. He's a very kind person."

In 2009 the couple sold their £1.25m Gothic villa in Maentwrog, Wales and moved to a cottage in Snowdonia to be closer to their offices in Manchester, something that Russell was reluctant to do.

Russell Grant has been a familiar face on screens for over 40 years

At the time Rusell told the Daily Mail: "I don't want to move but, in this relationship, it's Doug who wears the trousers. I learned a long time ago to do as I am told, as he is the one with the business brain."

Russell's astrology career took off in 1978 after he gave an astrological consultation to the Queen Mother when she visited the Ideal Home Exhibition. He was introduced to Princess Margaret and Diana he became known as the "Astrologer Royal."

