Friends fans rejoice as first trailer drops for upcoming reunion OH. MY. GOD. Friends is back!

OH. MY. GOD. Friends is back!

HBO dropped the first trailer for the upcoming reunion, and it shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back on the set where it all began.

As well as doing a table read of episodes, the stars also take part in a trivia quiz, in which David asks about that letter.

"Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he read it before they got back together," the actor asks, "How many pages was that letter?"

MORE: Fans disappointed as beloved Friends star is missing from cameos list

Loading the player...

WATCH: Friends is back

James Corden will host the sit-down Q&A, which was filmed on the set where the credits were filmed.

The cast are also seen talking about their memories of filming in the apartments, and Matt jokes if Courteney's lines are "still on the table."

The one-off special will be available for streaming on 27 May.

The show ran until 2004

Fans of the iconic sitcom will be pleased at the news, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO said in statement: "Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series.

"The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

The show made stars of the six cast members

David later confirmed that this would be the case on The Graham Norton Show, as he said: "There's nothing scripted. We're not in character, we're all ourselves – the real people."

However, he did hint that he and his co-stars may briefly be reviving their characters for one segment of the show. "There is one section of it that I don't want to give it away, but we all read something," he teased.