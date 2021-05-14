Fans disappointed as beloved Friends star is missing from cameos list The star was a cast member for seasons nine and ten

HBO has announced a whole host of stars who will be joining the Friends cast for the much-anticipated reunion episode, but fans were disappointed when they noticed that a fan favourite cast member did not appear on the cameos list.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

While stars including David Beckham, James Corden and Cara Delevingne have confirmed to be starring on the show alongside former castmates including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill) and James Michael Tyler (Gunther), it appears that Paul Rudd won't be appearing in the reunion episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get your first glimpse at the Friends reunion

In the show, Paul played Mike, Phoebe's main love interest. One person tweeted: "Okay but where’s Paul Rudd tho? we got Tom Selleck and James Michael Tyler here but not him?" Another added: "Paul Rudd, George Clooney, Winona Ryder, Julia Roberts, Freddie Prinze Jr, Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Danny Devito, Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt etc were all on Friends and yet all they could get was the dude from Game of Thrones and Justin Bieber for the reunion."

Paul won't be joining the reunion episode

A third person added: "Paul Rudd not being a part of the Friends reunion even though he played phoebe’s husband and he was a part of the show for almost two whole seasons.... feels very wrong to me idk."

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a clip from the reunion show, which showed the six main cast members walking together through a set. The clip ended by saying: "The One Where They All Get Back Together," and announced its streaming date. "It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax," Jennifer wrote. "Could we BE any more excited?"

MORE: Courteney Cox teases Friends reunion: 'It was so emotional'

MORE: Fans are confused for this reason after Friends shares first look at reunion

The reunion will see all six of the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together for the first time after the show stopped airing in 2004. The special reunion episode will see the stars revisit the set, share behind-the-scenes footage and feature a few surprises for viewers.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing?

HBO said in a statement: "Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.