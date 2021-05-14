Will the Friends reunion air in the UK? The special is airing in the US on HBO Max

Fans of classic sitcom Friends were overjoyed on Wednesday evening when the stars of the show aired the first teaser clip of the upcoming reunion.

But while the special programme is set to air Stateside on the streaming service HBO Max from May 27, many die-hard Friends fans are no doubt wondering if the reunion will be available to watch on this side of the pond.

So will the reunion to be available to watch in the UK? We found out…

WATCH: Get your first look at the Friends reunion

As of yet, there's been no confirmation that a streaming service or broadcaster will make the reunion available to watch in the UK.

However, many HBO shows in recent times have been airing on Sky and its streaming service, NOW, such as the Framing Britney Spears documentary and dramas like Mare of Easttown – meaning it's a possible contender to air the special.

HELLO! has reached out to representatives at NOW for comment.

The cast of Friends have reunited for a special episode

Another potential contender could be Channel 4, which aired the sitcom from its first season back in 1995 on Friday nights. The success of the sitcom in the UK spiked further when the cast and crew flew to London for the fourth season, which saw David Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller, marry Emily Waltham, played by British actress Helen Baxendale.

In more recent times, Friends has been available to watch in the UK on Comedy Central and on Netflix UK, who acquired the rights to stream all ten seasons.

The reunion on HBO Max will also feature some special guest stars

Meanwhile, the stars of the multi award-winning comedy have been gearing up for its release later this month. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel throughout the ten-season run, was one of the first to share a teaser clip on Instagram.

The video sees all five Friends walking hand-in-hand while an acoustic version of the theme tune, The Rembrandts' I'll Be There For You, plays in the background. The actress wrote in the caption: "It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax. Could we BE any more excited?"

