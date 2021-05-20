Martin Freeman to star in BBC police drama The Responder - details Will you be tuning into this one?

The BBC has shared a first look at Martin Freeman in an upcoming police procedural drama The Responder - and we think it looks seriously good!

The upcoming series, which is written an ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, shows the Sherlock actor in the role of Chris, a "crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional" urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

The official synopsis reads: "Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

Speaking about the new role, Martin said: "Tony Schumacher’s scripts were so unique and honest that I knew very quickly that I wanted to be a part of The Responder and take on the role of Chris. No-one writes like Tony and it has been exhilarating inhabiting the world he has created."

Martin is set to star as Chris

Tony added: "My fantasy casting when I was writing the character of Chris in the Responder was Martin Freeman. Seeing that fantasy become reality is beyond exciting. Martin is one of the great British actors. He brings such a well of talent and humanity that breathes magic into the words I've been lucky enough to give him. I can’t wait for audiences to get to see his performance in this role, it’s one I feel very lucky to have had a front row seat for."

The actor is set to be joined by The Capture's Adelayo Adedadyo, The Terror actor Ian Hart and Broadchurch's David Bradley. Filming has already kicked off in Liverpool, and so while we have yet to receive a release date, it will hopefully be very soon!

