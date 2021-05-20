Graham Norton's best-selling novel is being made into ITV drama - details We're so excited for this one!

Everyone's favourite chat show host Graham Norton is set to have his bestselling novel Holding turned into a TV series - and we can't wait to tune in!

The show, set to be filmed on location in Ireland, follows Sergeant PJ Collins, a "gentle mountain of a man", who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. The synopsis reads: "When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid."

Speaking about the new series, Graham said: "I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!"

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill is set to star as PJ Collins. Speaking about the role, he said: "I’m looking forward to getting to work with Kathy, the cast and crew, Dominic and everyone at Happy Prince on bringing Graham’s brilliant characters and story to the screen."

Conleth is set to star in the upcoming adaptation

The novel will be adapted by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, and Dominic said: "It’s so exciting to be able to bring Graham’s beautiful novel to the screen with the creative powerhouses that are Kathy Burke and Karen Cogan, with the brilliant Martina Niland producing. To be writing my first scripts alongside Karen and to film with Conleth and such a talented Irish cast and crew in West Cork - where my father was from and my family still are - makes this even more special."

