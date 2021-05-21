Brooklyn 99 finally confirm air date for season eight that will tackle difficult year The new series will air very soon

Nine-Nine fans listen up! The air date for the highly-anticipated new series of Brooklyn 99 has finally been revealed. The comedy, which stars Andy Samberg and Terry Crews, confirmed in a teaser clip shared on social media it would be returning for its final instalment on NBC on August 12.

MORE: Brooklyn 99's final season: everything we know so far

Not only will the new episodes feature those iconic one-liners from Jake Peralta, but the story will focus on some "difficult" events from the past year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn 99 release teaser clip for season eight

Although the major plot points are under wraps, season eight's synopsis reads: "Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year."

The creators and actors behind the comedy previously spoke about which events may be included in the new episodes – particularly involving occurrences of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in 2020.

Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, previously opened up about the subject: "[There are] a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly ground-breaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

MORE: What the Brooklyn 99 cast looked like at the start of their careers

MORE: Brooklyn 99 creators announce new show in the works following cancellation news

Season eight lands in August

Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Holt, also spoke about the subject to Entertainment Weekly's The Awardees podcast, saying: "Can a comedy sustain the things that we're trying to talk about? I don't know. It could be a really ground breaking season that we're all going to be very, very proud of, or we're going to fall flat on our face. But I think this is a staff, a cast and a crew that's willing to take it on and give it our best."

The teaser clip sees the whole gang reuniting as well as the stars of the show discussing out of character to the camera about what it's been like to be a part of the comedy for the past eight series as they prepare to wave goodbye to the Nine Nine.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.