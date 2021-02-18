Brooklyn 99 creators announce new show in the works following cancellation news Will you be watching?

Good news, Brooklyn 99 fans! The creators behind the hit series have just announced that they have a brand new comedy in the works - and it will star one of B99's very own!

Showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredic are set to create a new sitcom after they wrap up on the last season of the police comedy later this year that will star Craig Robinson.

While the new sitcom doesn't have a title just yet, it was previously going by the name Killing It and will reportedly consist of ten half-hour long episodes.

Not much else is known about the show yet, including who else is in the cast, but according to Deadline, it will be a comedy about: "class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes."

It seems likely that Craig, who just wrapped up hosting FOX's The Masked Dancer, will take on the lead role in the series. As for the snakes and how they'll fit into the story, your guess is as good as ours.

Craig has had a recurring role as Jake Peralta's nemesis Doug Judy a.k.a. the Pontiac Bandit since the start of the series, and has also appeared in hit comedies such as This is the End, Pineapple Express and The Office.

Craig plays the Pontiac Bandit on Brooklyn 99

Confirmation of the project comes just one week after it was reported the upcoming eighth season of Brooklyn 99 will be it's last. The new season, which is currently in production, is set to premiere in late 2021 before concluding early next year.

Co-creator Dan confirmed the news via Twitter, writing: "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve."Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it last this long."

