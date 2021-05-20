Dexter star reveals how the new series will have major change The crime thriller is returning for a reboot

Fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the upcoming revival of crime drama, Dexter – and now, one of the stars of the show has revealed the new episodes will feature a major change.

Jamie Chung, who will appear in the new series as well-known true-crime podcaster, Molly, spoke to PEOPLE about the return of the thriller and explained it has a different "vibe" to previous seasons.

Just when we didn't think the show could get any more eerie, Jamie told the publication: "The original series happened over ten years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic. I do think it's a little darker."

Michael C Hall talks playing iconic role Dexter

The actress also teased the plot, assuring fans that questions will be answered after the series eight cliffhanger which saw Dexter fake his own death: "It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding.

"So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones. I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite."

Actress Jamie Chung will star in the new series

Dexter was last on screens ten years ago and starred Michael C Hall as the titular character in the crime drama – a role he is reprising for its return.

Are you looking forward to the new series?

The previous eight seasons were hugely popular in both the US and the UK, and Michael's performance received praised from fans and critics alike, as well as earning him a Golden Globe.

The crime drama is yet to announce an air date, however, filming kicked off in February and fans are hoping for a late 2021 release. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the recent episodes have been shrouded in secrecy and the cast and crew have been instructed to keep the plotlines hidden from fans until its release.

"It's crazy because you have all the people who are stalking the sets and whatnot," Jamie told PEOPLE, adding: "But yeah, the production is being very diligent about hiding."

