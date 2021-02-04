Brooklyn 99 season eight: everything we know so far Are you looking forward to the return of Brooklyn 99?

Brooklyn 99 is set to be returning to season eight, and while fans in the UK still have a while to wait before binge-watching season seven when it lands on Netflix - we still want to know everything we can about the upcoming episodes! Find out everything we know about season eight so far...

Is Brooklyn 99 returning for season eight?

It is indeed! The show is aired on NBC in the US, who confirmed the exciting news on Twitter in a message which read: "*Capt. Holt voice* We're in a state of total euphoria. #Brooklyn99 returns in 2021 on @NBC, streaming on @PeacockTV."

WATCH: In the meantime, binge-watch the show on Netflix

However, the filming kicked off in January 2021, so it looks like we'll have a while to wait until it's on our screens.

What will Brooklyn 99 season eight be about?

While the plot is still under wraps, the cast has recently opened up about making the police show amid the George Floyd protests, with Andy Samberg telling TV Web: "We're taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we're going to move forward, as well as the cast."

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Terry Crews added: "A lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly ground-breaking this year. We have an opportunity here, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

Andy and Terry opened up about season eight

Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Holt, also spoke about the subject to Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, saying: "Can a comedy sustain the things that we're trying to talk about? I don't know. It could be a really groundbreaking season that we're all going to be very, very proud of, or we're going to fall flat on our face. But I think this is a staff, a cast and a crew that's willing to take it on and give it our best."

Where can I watch Brooklyn 99 seasons one to seven?

The entire series is currently available on Netflix in the UK, with season seven landing on the streaming service on 26 March so don't worry, you'll have plenty to watch while waiting for them to finish season eight!

