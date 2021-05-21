Lorraine Kelly reveals 'diva' guest who joined her on her show

Lorraine Kelly interviews hundreds of celebrity guests every year on her ITV show, Lorraine. But this week saw a "real diva" join her for a special appearance. Find out who the head-turning guest was in her exclusive column...

I had a real "diva" in the studio this week. She had to be carried everywhere and needed her own special cushion. She also had to have customised food and her own assistant.

MORE: 10 most spoiled dog breeds in the UK revealed

No one minded is the least, because this little princess happens to be the latest addition to our family. She's Ruby the miniature wire-haired sausage dog who belongs to my daughter Rosie and her partner James, and she really isn't a demanding diva at all!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly takes Ruby the sausage dog on her show

You may remember last week she came with Rosie and I when we were recording an episode of our WHAT IF podcast, and this week it was her turn to appear on my show. She only had to be carried because she's so tiny and couldn't get up the stairs, and of course she has to have special puppy food and her "assistant" was Rosie who made sure Ruby was happy before she made her TV debut.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly causes a stir in animal print

Our fashion expert Mark Heyes picked out some outfits for Ruby. She really liked her metallic hoodie that was so snuggly and comfortable she promptly fell fast asleep.

Bringing her into work was such a tonic for everyone. There's nothing like a new puppy to make you smile and feel better and to forget all the troubles of the world.

She's meeting my border terrier Angus next week, but already Ruby is looking forward to having another special doggie in her life. Rosie's friend Gregor who lives nearby, is picking up Ruby's big brother Duncan to join his family. Duncan is also adorable and they can both grow up together and meet up for walks and play time.

Ruby is obviously sleeping a lot, but when she wakes up all she wants to do is play. She is a right little character who is lightning fast despite being so tiny and having such cute little legs.

Seeing Ruby having such a lovely time and exploring the world made me feel very sorry for The Queen who lost her little puppy this week. Fergus, a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, was only five months old. The Queen loves her dogs and will obviously have been very upset.

Our dogs become part of the family and already I can't imagine what it was like before Ruby came along. We just have to make double the fuss of Angus when they finally meet up.

Ruby has her own Instagram account @rubyisasausage which is just full of videos and pics of her being ridiculously cute and lovable.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.