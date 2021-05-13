Lorraine Kelly meets daughter Rosie's new family member - and she's adorable

Lorraine Kelly's family is growing! In her exclusive HELLO! diary this week, the TV presenter has introduced her daughter Rosie's adorable pet pooch Ruby, who at just nine weeks old is an absolute cutie.

Read on to see how the little sausage dog is settling in to her new home...

As we look forward to being able to hug our family and close friends very soon, I actually managed to not only meet the newest and smallest member of my own family, but also shower her with cuddles and kisses. Rosie and her boyfriend James brought their miniature wire hired sausage puppy back home at the weekend and for all of us it has been love at first sight.

WATCH: Lorraine introduces adorable pet pooch Ruby

It's incredible the difference a little puppy makes to your life and we can't imagine being without her.

Little Ruby has settled in very quickly and is mostly sleeping through the night, snuggling in her crate, and is already well on the way to being toilet trained, although inevitably there have been a few small accidents.

At just nine weeks old she is teeny tiny but a little bundle of energy who is interested in everything. I bought her a little striped jumper that I was convinced would be far too small, but it fits her perfectly, and was just the thing to wear when she came to work with Rosie and I in her special little "doggy bag" carrier while we recorded our podcast with writer and animal lover Jane Fallon.

Ruby snoozed happily throughout and was as good as gold.

Once she has her jabs next week she will be able to meet other dogs and of course we can't wait for her to be introduced to her "uncle" Angus. He's usually very good with puppies but we will have to make sure his nose isn't out of joint and give him just as much attention (if not more) than Ruby.

Everyone has been so kind about Ruby and she even has her own Instagram account with really cute pics and videos @rubyisasausage.

Also a huge thanks to all of you who have subscribed to our podcast. This week's episode of WHAT IF features British astronaut Sir Tim Peake and was absolutely fascinating.

You can subscribe here or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a listen and let us know what you think.

