Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie celebrate very exciting news

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie are celebrating some very exciting news! They've just launched their joint, brand new podcast and in this week's exclusive HELLO! column, the TV presenter reveals how they've been getting along and who's on their celebrity guest line-up. Read on for more.

Thanks so much to all of you for the lovely feedback on the new "WHAT IF" podcast I'm doing with my daughter Rosie. She came up with the idea to do a podcast together and it's so exciting to see it launched successfully.

MORE: 11 great podcasts to listen to in 2021

We basically talk to people we really like, who we know have a lot of interesting things to say, focusing especially on those "WHAT IF" moments where you are at a crossroads in your life. It can be meeting the person you fall in love with, or who gives you that big break in your career, or a tough decision that turns out to be life-changing, those sliding doors moments that we have all experienced.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie have launched a podcast!

We were both delighted so many fantastic people said yes, and trusted us with their stories. Some were funny and others were sad, but all of them were fascinating and ultimately uplifting. For me, it was a joy to talk to guests for over an hour and to have Rosie beside me asking intelligent and initiative questions.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares joy as daughter prepares to welcome new family member

MORE: Lorraine Kelly feeling more positive as lockdown begins to lift

Our first guest was Gok Wan who spoke so openly about his childhood and gave some very cheeky secrets about breaking into showbiz. Drag Race judge and Strictly star Michelle Visage was a revelation, as was author Marian Keyes. Craig David, who celebrated his fortieth birthday this week and looks and sounds better than ever, was an absolute joy.

The mother-daughter duo have interviewed a number of stars

We have also spoken to, amongst others, author Jane Fallon as well as Judge Rob Rinder, singer Beverley Knight and British astronaut Sir Tim Peake, and these will be coming out in the next few weeks.

We had an enthralling afternoon with entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore who founded Bliss and now heads up "Beauty Pie" offering members the chance to buy top beauty products at vastly reduced prices. Marcia was named the most inspiring woman she has ever met by none other than Oprah Winfrey, and her story is just remarkable.

You can subscribe to our WHAT IF podcast (my wee mum thought you had to pay but obviously it's free!) here or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a listen and let us know what you think.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.