10 most spoiled dog breeds revealed: The UK's most pampered pooches It's impossible to resist those puppy dog eyes…

Have you ever heard the saying "dogs don't have owners, they have staff"? Latest data that reveals the most spoiled dog breeds in the UK suggests that statement is most probably true!

From pampered pooches to organic-eating pups, dogs that sleep in their owners' beds and four-legged friends that boast an impressive wardrobe, it's no secret the dogs of the UK are a truly spoiled bunch.

The country saw a fur baby boom over the last year in lockdown, due to more people staying indoors and shifting their lifestyle to work from home. With over 3.2 million families in the UK becoming the proud owner of a dog, it's no wonder the pups of the isolation generation are enjoying a lavish lifestyle.

Thanks to new research from the experts at Yappy.com we now know which top dog takes the biscuit. Over 5000 pet profiles were studied to identify the most opulent pups from every area of the UK – and they may surprise you!

How pampered is your pooch?

The triple crossbreed Cavapoochon (a mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Bichon Frise and Poodle) came out as the UK’s most pampered pet, with the loveable Goldendoodle and the country's most expensive breed (the Chow Chow) also ranking in the top ten.

It's no surprise Poodles feature in the highest ranks, given their stylish fur coats require preening to perfection.

All time family-favourites like the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Retriever also featured on the list, with thousands of owners falling for those irresistible puppy dog eyes.

So, do you own Britain's MOST spoiled dog breed?

Top 10 most spoiled dog breeds in the UK

Cavapoochon Maltipoo Chow Chow Goldendoodle Flat Coated Retriever Poodle Shih Poo Sproodle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Hungarian Vizsla

