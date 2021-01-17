Hamish Gaman and fiancée Amelia Humfress planning winter wedding after being forced to postpone nuptials The Dancing on Ice star is looking forward to a winter wonderland ceremony

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Dancing on Ice star Hamish Gaman and his fiancée Amelia Humfress have spoken for the first time about being forced to cancel their wedding, and how they are now planning a winter wonderland ceremony for later this year.

The couple, who announced their engagement exclusively in HELLO!, cancelled their original ceremony last year but are now planning to say "I do" in December instead.

"We'll still have our dream winter wedding," Hamish tells HELLO! "When it happens, it will be even more special and extra magical because we'll be celebrating with all the family and friends we haven't been able to see for so long."

WATCH: Hamish Gaman reveals how his Dancing on Ice family will be involved in the wedding

Artist Amelia says: "We're both very excited and looking forward to it. Although it was disappointing that we had to postpone our wedding, I've been looking at pictures of bridal gowns to cheer myself up. I already know the style of dress I want to wear – but won't order it yet in case we have to change our plans again."

Hamish also tells the magazine how he can't wait to perform with his latest Dancing on Ice partner, former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, who is favourite to win the show.

"She's wonderful and we're having so much fun together," he says. "She was a bit like Bambi when we started out, with no skating experience whatsoever, but the best thing about Faye is that she's full of beans and no matter what happens, she's always smiling."

"When she falls over, she bounces up, brushes herself down and starts again," he continues. "One of her falls was spectacular, like a Laurel and Hardy sketch, but Faye rolled with the punches and burst out laughing. That's a typical day for us."

The couple are planning a winter wedding this year

Posing together on the ice, Hamish and Amelia show off the skills he taught her since meeting five years ago. Over lockdown, when rinks were closed, they learnt in-line skating – a form of rollerblading.

"It's like figure skating on wheels," says Hamish. "We have special skates similar to ice skates that enable us to do the same jumps and spins as we would on ice. The difference is that when you slip on ice, you slide, but when you fall on tarmac you hit the ground hard and it hurts. We both fell over a lot, but it was fun and we laughed so much."

"It was humbling for me to learn something new as a beginner," he adds. "It was special to go through the learning process together."

