Friends reunion finally gets UK air date – how to watch We cannot wait!

After much speculation, fans of Friends can finally rest easy as the reunion is coming to the UK and Ireland.

Sky TV and its streaming service NOW have announced the special will be available to watch from 8pm on Thursday 27 May – the same day that HBO Max will air the show in the States.

Earlier this week, the official trailer dropped which saw all the regular stars such as David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite for a table read, an emotional discussion about the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

WATCH: The emotional trailer for the Friends reunion

James Corden will host the sit-down Q&A, which was filmed on the set where the episodes were shot. The cast are also seen talking about their memories of filming in the apartments, and Matt jokes if Courteney's lines are "still on the table".

The cast will be joined by many celebrity and well-known faces such as Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai as well as former guest stars from the sitcom like James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Tom Selleck, who played Richard Burke.

Many, however, were saddened to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike, missing from the line-up.

We can't wait to see the gang reunite!

Fans of the iconic sitcom are thrilled to see the gang back together, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, at first there was some confusion as to what the reunion would include, with many speculating the actors were returning in character. HBO clarified in a statement reading: "In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters."

