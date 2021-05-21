10 must-have home buys if you love Monica Geller's apartment in Friends

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the much-anticipated Friends reunion episode set to air later this month, it has got many reminiscing about the popular TV show, much of which was set in Monica Geller (Courteney Cox's) apartment.

In the sitcom, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in New York City's West Village was also home to Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, and Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, over the years.

Monica Geller's apartment in Friends

The bold interior has been a hit with fans ever since the first episode aired in 1994, so why not take inspiration from the show and bring a touch of the iconic Friends decor to your own home?

From purple walls to wooden coffee tables, take a look at how to style your home like Monica...

Lilac paint, £16, Dunelm

Add a bold colour pop to your living room walls with this purple hue and you'll feel like you're part of the Friends gang in no time.

Wooden coffee table, £114.99, Wayfair

A chunky wooden coffee table will fit into most homes, no matter what decor you have. We love this rustic solid pine wood design, and it's just £115.

Framed poster, £36, Amazon

Get your hands on the same French poster that hangs on the wall above the TV!

Cream armchair, £329, Dunelm

If like the Friends characters, you spend a lot of time relaxing in the living room, then a comfortable (and timeless) armchair is a must-buy.

Footstool, £39, Dunelm

And let's not forget the footstool!

Floral curtains, £110, John Lewis

Yellow floral curtains and purple walls may not be to everyone's taste, but there are some stunning designs out there if you want to brighten up your windows.

Vintage rug, £119, Fy!

Monica finished off her seating area with a vintage blue and cream rug, complete with a floral design in the middle.

Gold frame, £12, Dunelm

Add the finishing touches with photos of family and friends – with a frame reminiscent of the Friends peephole.

Painted dining chairs, £89, Etsy

Mismatched dining furniture can create a retro feel. Copy Monica and opt for soft pastel colours or get them custom-made in any hue you like.

Homemade utensils pot, £102.49, Etsy

Want Monica-approved kitchen utensils? The chef uses a cream pot with the words 'Homemade Pickles' on the front to hold her spatulas and wooden spoons.

