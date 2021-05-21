American Idol hopeful surprises fans with major announcement

American Idol hopeful Casey Bishop has dropped her debut single, less than a week after being voted off the show.

The teenager took to social media on Friday to share that she would be releasing the video for the single Love Me, Leave Me, and would "be online to talk" with her fans.

Casey sang the song during the semi-final on Sunday 16 May but it wasn't enough to send her through the show.

The video was a collection of behind the scenes moments from recording the song, and fans were super impressed with one writing: "I feel like she's the person who didn't win american idol, then ends up winning 8 Grammys."

"Here before she wins her first grammy! Don't stop the momentum! Congratulations!!" commented another.

The 16-year-old's exit came as a big surprise to many, as the teen performed several songs that blew away the judges including a reprisal of Motley Crüe’s Live Wire which she performed during her audition.

"We're two miles from Whisky a Go Go, the Roxy, all the bars the ’80s hair metal used to play," shpw judge Luke Bryan exclaimed after the performance.

"Let's just go kick the door in, take Casey, bring her in, and have a show, an encore!”

Casey also performed a duet of Break My Heart Again with fellow hopeful Chayce Beckham, and chose Wish You Were Gay by Billie Eilish for her Personal Idol performance.

"Every ending is a new beginning," Casey shared after leaving the show.

"Thank you all for everything you do, I'm so blessed. Last night was everything I could've asked for and more, I had a freaking blast.

"Finally getting to sing on stage with my absolute favorite person @chaycebeckhammusic was just magical, love you all so much, this is only THE BEGINNING."

American Idol airs on Sundays on ABC at 8pm EST and 5pm PST

