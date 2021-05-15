Big news for American Idol finale amid show controversy

American Idol has confirmed the likes of Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan and Fall Out Boy will perform on the upcoming season finale.

As well as show judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, performers will include Macklemore, Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Care, Sheryl Crow, Leona Lewis and Luke Combs.

The 12 performers were announced on 15 May, a day before the penultimate episode which will see the final four contestants - Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence - perform their winner's singles.

MORE: American Idol judge Katy Perry wows in daring latex dress for exciting Vegas announcement

12 performers will hit the stage for the live finale

They will also sing a song inspired by a personal idol and duet with guest mentor Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish.

The news comes after the show confirmed on Thursday 13 May that semi-finalist Caleb Kennedy had exited the show after a video surfaced of him with a friend wearing a white hood similar to that of the Ku Klux Klan.

Caleb was one of the favorites to win the show, but stepped down after the video emerged on social media.

Caleb recently left the show after a video emerged

"There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse," the teen shared.

"I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.

"I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."

Katy, Luke and Lionel will all appear on stage to perform

Taken when he was 12, Caleb's mom said that the video was taken out of context, and the youngsters had been "imitating" characters from the film Strangers: Prey At Night.

"It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that's how it looks. Caleb doesn't have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races."

American Idol airs on Sundays on ABC at 8pm EST and 5pm PST

Read more HELLO! US stories here