American Idol fans say goodbye to beloved hopeful - all the details The final three have been confirmed

Casey Bishop was sent home from American Idol on Sunday, just narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.

The 16-year-old rocker, who wowed judge Luke Bryan during auditions leaving him claiming she would be the season 19 winner, received the fewest number of votes from viewers.

It came as a big surprise to many, as the teen performed several songs that blew away the judges including a reprisal of Motley Crüe’s Live Wire which she performed during her audition.

MORE: American Idol judge Katy Perry wows in daring latex dress for exciting Vegas announcement

WATCH: Casey Bishop new single and Live Wire by Motley Crue

"We're two miles from Whisky a Go Go, the Roxy, all the bars the ’80s hair metal used to play," Luke exclaimed after the performance.

"Let's just go kick the door in, take Casey, bring her in, and have a show, an encore!”

Casey also performed a duet of Break My Heart Again with fellow hopeful Chayce Beckham, and chose Wish You Were Gay by Billie Eilish for her Personal Idol performance.

MORE: American Idol stars' incredible homes: Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest & more photos

Casey was sadly sent home

"You found your stardust completely, and you're rolling around in it. It's all in your hair. It's all in your voice," Katy Perry told her during the show.

"You found that instant identity. And I think you look up to Billie Eilish, but whether you win American Idol or not, you are going to be your next hero, honey."

The show has been rocked by controversy this season, with two contestants leaving unexpectedly.

Caleb also left the show

On Thursday 13 May ABC bosses confirmed that semi-finalist Caleb Kennedy had exited the show after a video surfaced of him with a friend wearing a white hood similar to that of the Ku Klux Klan.

Caleb was one of the favorites to win the show, but stepped down after the video emerged on social media.

It is not clear why Wyatt left

Earlier in April, host Ryan Seacrest also shocked fans before the first live episode by sharing the news that fan favorite Wyatt Pike had dropped out of the competition.

It remains unclear why he left.

Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce will compete to win the show on 23 May.

American Idol airs on Sundays on ABC at 8pm EST and 5pm PST

Read more HELLO! US stories here