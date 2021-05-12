Katy Perry wows in daring latex dress for exciting Vegas announcement The Fireworks singer is heading to Sin City!

Katy Perry gave her fans some much-needed good news on Wednesday – and she looked like a total knockout in the process.

The Fireworks singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she will kick off a Las Vegas residency later this year, joining the likes of Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood.

Katy posted a promo clip to her grid, which saw her revert back to her heyday dark, bouncy waves.

WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram

She looked stunning rocking a red latex dress that featured daring cut-outs across her chest, matching the bold colour to her ruby red lips and playful headwear.

Captioning the clip, Katy wrote: "ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!! It's a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening December 29, 2021 at The Theatre @resortsworldlv. Everything you need to know about tickets is at the link in bio. GET PSYCHED‼ #KATYPERRYPLAY."

Katy Perry looked gorgeous for her Las Vegas announcement

Needless to say, Katy's fans struggled to contain their excitement, with one commenting: "OMG I LOVE YOU!!!" A second said: "YESSSS! How exciting!"

A third happy fan added: "I am literally so excited I'm screaming!" A fourth said: "Katy Perry is back in town, you deserve to be back in #1 everywhere, we still here for you."

Katy will be among the first to perform at Las Vegas' upcoming new casino, Resorts World, which is set to open in June. She will play eight shows between December 2021 and January 2022 at the casino's 5,000-capacity theatre, which opens in November.

Celine Dion will kickstart a host of famous faces performing at Vegas' new casino

Celine is the first to kick off the performances on 5 November, with a special opening show that will benefit coronavirus relief, according to a release obtained by Fox News.

She will perform ten shows at the venue before country star Carrie takes over for six shows in December, ahead of Katy's residency.

