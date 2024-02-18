American Idol stars' jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar homes: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan – photos

American Idol is finally returning to TV screens with the season 24 premiere on Sunday, February 18.

The return of the show means viewers will also have their weekly dose of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and longstanding host, Ryan Seacrest.

© Getty Images Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, return to American Idol on February 18

Of course, judging thousands of wannabe singers to find the next American Idol winner is a tiring task, so where do the show's stars go to unwind once the cameras stop rolling?

They each have beautiful homes across the country, from Montecito, California to Nashville, Tennessee. Keep scrolling to see the American Idol stars' homes...

Katy Perry Montecito home © AKGS Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom finally won a lawsuit that allowed them to complete the sale of the $15 million Montecito home they purchased in 2020 after the owner tried to rescind the sales contract. The 9,285-square-foot mansion is a single-story property with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and boasts 2.5 acres of land. Inside the property features vaulted ceilings, a gym, a wine cellar, and an expansive kitchen equipped with two islands and two pantries. With stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the Pacific Ocean, there is plenty of space for their daughter, Daisy Dove, to run around and explore. Outside also boasts an extensive yard and patio, a large infinity pool with a waterfall feature, a hot tub, a fireplace, a kitchen, and a three-bedroom guesthouse.

Lionel Richie Beverly Hills home © Google Maps Lionel Richie has lived in his 17,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion since 1999 after snapping it up for $6 million – although after extensive renovations and inflation, it is now worth considerably more. The sprawling abode has a whopping 28 rooms, six of which are bedrooms and 13 are bathrooms. It now features a swimming pool, spa, rose garden, an elaborate library, and several terraces. He took the interiors back to their original roots and said he spent a "fortune" trying to replicate the walls in Poland's presidential palace in his living room. Speaking to Architectural Digest, the Hello singer revealed his interiors are inspired by his many travels and feature "high ceilings, dramatic staircases, sweeping promenades, and international panache".

Luke Bryan Nashville home © Google Maps Luke Bryan lives on a sprawling 150-acre estate he named Red Bird Farm after his late sister, who died in 2007. He spent two years turning the land he purchased in 2014 into a dream home for himself and his family. Spanning over 10,000 square feet, the two-story property has three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor, a large, open-plan living room with high ceilings, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. Alongside the main house, there is a 1,800-square-foot guest house that has a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a media room, and a front porch. There is also a building on the property known as Brett's Barn, named after Luke's wife Caroline Boyer's niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who tragically died at just seven months old from a heart condition in 2017.

Ryan Seacrest home © Google Maps Ryan Seacrest is now back on the West Coast after exiting Live with Kelly and Ryan – but where he is living in Los Angeles appears to be a mystery as he sold his Beverly Hills residence for $51 million in 2022. His former home boasted a 9,000 square feet main house with four bedrooms, six baths, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a movie theater, a high-tech gym, and breathtaking views of the city and Pacific Ocean. The resort-like compound was spread over three acres nestled between water features and gardens and had two guest houses, a detached fitness center, an underground garage, an infinity pool, and a pool house.

