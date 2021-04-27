American Idol star Avalon Young share tragic health update and asks for help from fans The 26-year-old's friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page

American Idol star Avalon Young, who competed on the show in 2016, has shared the tragic news that she has brain cancer.

The 26-year-old's friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page for the singer, who now needs a second surgery, as well as radiation and chemotherapy following a 16-hour procedure to remove a tumor.

"Avalon has minimal insurance, is an independent artist, and self-supporting singer/ songwriter," the page's description reads.

MORE: American Idol hopeful Beane reveals moment of protest on live show

WATCH: Avalon Young sings on American Idol

"We hope to help her with some of the financial burden as a result of these medical expenses. No amount is too little."

As of Tuesday, the campaign has raised more than $66,000 towards the $100,000 goal.

Avalon first revealed the tragic diagnosis in early April.

Avalon appeared on the show in 2016

"Got some of the worst news ever after thinking i was fully recovering after this tumor surgery," she wrote in a 3 April post.

"I've got cancer in my brain and I gotta boss up and take care of it. A second surgery, and then chemotherapy and radiation (sic)."

"Unreal to receive this news at the age of 26," she added.

"Everything is gonna be okay, the journey is gonna be wild, but I'm ready for it."

Avalon shared the news on Instagram

After suffering from partial seizures, an MRI revealed she had a "mass legion tumor on my left frontal lobe."

The tumor was the size of a peach and was removed.

But then came the diagnosis from doctors that more surgery was necessary.

Avalon competed on the ABC series in 2016 when it aired on NBC. She was voted off alongside Lee Jean following Idol's Grammy Hits week.

Read more HELLO! US stories here