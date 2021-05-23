American Idol fans surprised as season 19 winner revealed

Chayce Beckham has been crowned the winner of American Idol 2021.

Chayce, Willie Spence and Grace Kintsler had all competed to win the 19th season of the hit show on Sunday 23 May, but it was xx who won the most number of votes on the night.

The winner receives a record deal with Hollywood Records, the record label owned by Disney.

MORE: American Idol fans say goodbye to beloved hopeful - all the details

Chayce is the winner of American Idol

Willie and Grace had both been the favorites to win the show after various fan polls online in the weeks prior, so Chayce's win came as a big surprise.

"Everyone I know voted for Willie and Grace. AMERICAN IDOL EXPLAIN," commented one fan, as others cheered the singer on.

"Congratulations Chayce on winning American Idol you deserve it I was rooting for you so much," shared one fan.

"All finalists were very deserving!! Give the man some credit for all that he has overcome!!!" tweeted another.

Willie also made it to the final

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the winner after a three-hour long live show which saw performances from the three judges - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan - as well as the likes of Macklemore, Mickey Guyton, Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Care, Sheryl Crow, Leona Lewis and Luke Combs.

"You win American Idol," exclaimed Ryan, leavng Chayce in shock before he performed his winner's single 23.

"Thank you guys so much," he said at the end of the show, which saw the other 11 contestants singing along with him.

Grace was eliminated during the first hour of the show

"Grace, we are sad to see your #AmericanIdol journey end, but we have every faith that this is only the beginning!" shared mentor Lionel Richie after her exit.

MORE: American Idol judge Katy Perry wows in daring latex dress for exciting Vegas announcement

Season 19 has been rocked by controversy

The show has been rocked by controversy this season, with two contestants leaving unexpectedly.

On Thursday 13 May ABC bosses confirmed that semi-finalist Caleb Kennedy had exited the show after a video surfaced of him with a friend wearing a white hood similar to that of the Ku Klux Klan.

Caleb was one of the favorites to win the show, but stepped down after the video emerged on social media.

Earlier in April, host Ryan Seacrest also shocked fans before the first live episode by sharing the news that fan favorite Wyatt Pike had dropped out of the competition.. It remains unclear why he left.