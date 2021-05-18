Enchanted sequel has started filming - details We can't wait to be back with Giselle and Robert!

Fourteen years following the release of Enchanted, it has been confirmed that production has finally begun on the beloved film's much-anticipated sequel, Disenchanted. Starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, the new film is set to be released on Disney+ in 2022.

The synopsis for the upcoming sequel reads: "Disenchanted features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Prince Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip.

"15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

Amy will return as Giselle

Speaking about the film, director Adam Shankman said: "Working again with Disney has been like coming home. With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen’s mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Producer Barry Josephson added: "Producer Barry Josephson says, “I guess dreams do come true…producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I’ve ever had. I’m so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way."

Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino will play grown-up Morgan

The film will star Amy and Patrick alongside Westworld star James Marsden, Frozen's Idina Menzel, Bridesmaids actress Maya Rudolph as new character Malvina, who is described as "Giselle's new adversary in Monroeville", and Glee star Jayma Mays as Ruby. It will also introduce Gabriella Baldacchino as a grown-up Morgan.

